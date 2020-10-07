$446.36 Million in Sales Expected for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to post $446.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Belden’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $452.00 million and the lowest is $439.09 million. Belden posted sales of $620.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.19 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 25.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS.

BDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Belden from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

BDC traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.61. 343,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,502. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.09. Belden has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Belden by 11.3% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Belden by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Belden by 11.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Belden by 21.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Belden during the second quarter worth about $29,000.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

