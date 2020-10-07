4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Market Capitalization Achieves $405,906.52 (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market capitalization of $405,906.52 and $308,426.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00259969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00036179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00083803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.27 or 0.01532826 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00157312 BTC.

About 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 tokens. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Token Trading

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the exchanges listed above.

