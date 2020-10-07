$5.20 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to announce sales of $5.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.98 billion. AutoNation reported sales of $5.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year sales of $19.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.52 billion to $20.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.06 billion to $21.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AutoNation.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.04. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoNation from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 90,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $4,992,320.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,542,932.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,685 shares of company stock worth $7,383,022. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $612,504,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,612,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,428,000 after purchasing an additional 602,718 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,771,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,560,000 after purchasing an additional 98,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,706,000 after purchasing an additional 202,209 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.52. 23,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,149. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.40. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $61.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoNation (AN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.