$5.94 Billion in Sales Expected for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report sales of $5.94 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.92 billion and the highest is $5.95 billion. QUALCOMM posted sales of $4.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year sales of $21.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.07 billion to $21.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $28.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.05 billion to $30.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. 140166 upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.64.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.00. The company had a trading volume of 349,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,326,553. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.06. The stock has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $123.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,321 shares of company stock worth $23,191,042 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

