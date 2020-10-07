$526.52 Million in Sales Expected for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will report $526.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $510.34 million to $542.70 million. Kirby reported sales of $666.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $541.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.37 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 6.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kirby from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kirby from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:KEX traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.30. 15,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,765. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average of $46.79. Kirby has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the first quarter worth $60,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 562.5% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

