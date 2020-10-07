$547.15 Million in Sales Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to announce sales of $547.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $542.67 million and the highest is $551.20 million. Waters posted sales of $577.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Waters.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $519.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.41 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.22.

Waters stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.68. 226,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,495. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.94. Waters has a one year low of $154.39 and a one year high of $245.68.

In other Waters news, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,285,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $5,260,200.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,404.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,381 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,481 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Waters during the second quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Waters by 14.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Waters during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Waters by 821.9% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waters (WAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.