$556.44 Million in Sales Expected for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will report $556.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $567.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $545.20 million. Nordson posted sales of $585.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.36 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.83.

Shares of NDSN stock traded up $2.81 on Friday, hitting $200.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,578. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.19. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. Nordson has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $208.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.58%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $794,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,388.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 809,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,664,000 after purchasing an additional 438,053 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 904.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,345,000 after purchasing an additional 295,916 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,952,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,679,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Nordson by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,231,000 after purchasing an additional 149,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

