$558.78 Million in Sales Expected for MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Analysts expect MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) to announce sales of $558.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $529.95 million and the highest is $576.20 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $888.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 61.53%. The company had revenue of $509.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.90 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of MEDNAX stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $16.43. 45,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,033. MEDNAX has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48.

In other MEDNAX news, EVP Nicholas J. Nikolopoulos sold 10,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in MEDNAX by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,890,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010,000 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 55.5% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,322,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,803 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 91.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after acquiring an additional 303,503 shares in the last quarter. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,291,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 12.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,458,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,616,000 after acquiring an additional 275,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

