$567.08 Million in Sales Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will post $567.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $516.00 million to $622.39 million. Magellan Midstream Partners reported sales of $656.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $460.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.07 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. The business’s revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,555,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 314,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,578,000 after buying an additional 22,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $669,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,976. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.07. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $66.48.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.