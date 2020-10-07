5,697 Shares in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Acquired by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tompkins Financial from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tompkins Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMP traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $58.70. 3,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,459. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $53.32 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $73.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.52 million.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.