$575.43 Million in Sales Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) to announce sales of $575.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $589.00 million and the lowest is $553.00 million. Ashland Global posted sales of $609.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASH. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Ashland Global from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.64.

Shares of ASH traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.87. 273,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,215. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $74,651.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 46.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 180.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

