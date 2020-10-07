$580.47 Million in Sales Expected for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) to announce $580.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $573.00 million to $585.45 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $555.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arista Networks.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. Arista Networks’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Arista Networks from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.62.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.99. The company had a trading volume of 391,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $267.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.59 and its 200-day moving average is $214.99.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total transaction of $2,156,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,526.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.62, for a total value of $519,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $624,126.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,865 shares of company stock valued at $17,624,197. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,004,000 after buying an additional 71,892 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,020,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,165,000 after buying an additional 1,363,694 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,459,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,486,000 after buying an additional 539,240 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,900,000 after buying an additional 19,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 763,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,720,000 after buying an additional 119,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arista Networks (ANET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.