$6.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to announce $6.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $6.14 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $5.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year sales of $25.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.29 billion to $25.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $25.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $26.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.64.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.53. 95,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,803. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $119.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 311.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 32.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,051,000 after buying an additional 346,578 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $3,281,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 721,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,038,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,254,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,153,000 after buying an additional 32,318 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

