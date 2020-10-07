$6.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to post $6.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.92 billion and the lowest is $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences posted sales of $5.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year sales of $24.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.05 billion to $27.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $25.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.26 billion to $31.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.93.

GILD traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,387,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,019,389. The company has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.00 and a 200 day moving average of $72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $61.37 and a 1 year high of $85.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 43,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 20,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

