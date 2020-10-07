$618.62 Million in Sales Expected for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) will report sales of $618.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $634.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $602.84 million. AMC Networks reported sales of $718.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Networks.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $1.23. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 65.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $646.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Macquarie raised AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AMC Networks in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on AMC Networks from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,028,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after acquiring an additional 169,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMCX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.89. The stock had a trading volume of 41,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,567. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average is $25.05. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.87.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Networks (AMCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.