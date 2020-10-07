$620.36 Million in Sales Expected for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to report sales of $620.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $615.00 million and the highest is $625.00 million. Teleflex reported sales of $648.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year sales of $2.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.40.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $77,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,368.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $217,248. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 80 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 94 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $336.37. 180,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,583. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $363.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.30. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $221.27 and a fifty-two week high of $409.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

