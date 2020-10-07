$624.71 Million in Sales Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) will announce sales of $624.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $432.80 million to $818.00 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.52). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $480.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VAC. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Shares of VAC traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.35. 15,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,903. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $131.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 2.40.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $142,230.00. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2,978.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $894,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

