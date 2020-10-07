$634.05 Million in Sales Expected for ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) will post $634.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $621.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $647.00 million. ChampionX reported sales of $278.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). ChampionX had a negative net margin of 69.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $298.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of ChampionX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

NYSE CHX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 118,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $34.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter worth $8,125,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter worth $453,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

