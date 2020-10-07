$647.94 Million in Sales Expected for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) to announce $647.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $631.50 million to $664.00 million. Floor & Decor posted sales of $521.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $462.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.31 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 7.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $28.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 16,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $1,871,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,167,948 shares of company stock worth $416,398,088 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,815,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,070,000 after acquiring an additional 528,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 11.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,230,000 after acquiring an additional 785,012 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 6.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,591,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,694,000 after acquiring an additional 264,213 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 6.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,171,000 after acquiring an additional 119,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,789,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,424,000 after acquiring an additional 95,320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FND stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.01. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $77.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day moving average is $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

