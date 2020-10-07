6,563 Shares in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) Bought by BEAM Asset Management LLC

BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,563 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STM. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

STM traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $33.31. The company had a trading volume of 200,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.41. STMicroelectronics NV has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $33.32.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics NV will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

STM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.49.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

