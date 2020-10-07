$667.11 Million in Sales Expected for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to announce sales of $667.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $701.92 million and the lowest is $633.60 million. Patrick Industries reported sales of $566.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

In other news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $671,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,016.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 2,414 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $162,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $2,825,100. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 500.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 118.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.97. 189,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,172. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $69.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

