$69.05 Million in Sales Expected for BG Staffing Inc (NASDAQ:BGSF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that BG Staffing Inc (NASDAQ:BGSF) will post sales of $69.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BG Staffing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.50 million. BG Staffing posted sales of $79.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BG Staffing will report full year sales of $278.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $274.17 million to $282.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $307.12 million, with estimates ranging from $302.13 million to $312.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BG Staffing.

BG Staffing (NASDAQ:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.89 million.

Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of BG Staffing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

BG Staffing stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,093. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.34. BG Staffing has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $22.38.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

