$690.40 Million in Sales Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will announce sales of $690.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $648.00 million to $712.80 million. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $2.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $3.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alaska Air Group.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on ALK. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.81.

NYSE ALK traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $36.98. 69,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,655. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 80.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $178,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,973.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,084,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,580,000 after purchasing an additional 286,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,714,000 after buying an additional 35,729 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,294,000 after buying an additional 224,956 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 228.2% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,268,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,989,000 after buying an additional 881,854 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 212.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,830,000 after buying an additional 784,660 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.