$7.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) will announce sales of $7.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.09 billion. Medtronic posted sales of $7.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year sales of $29.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.84 billion to $29.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $32.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.06 billion to $33.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

NYSE:MDT traded up $2.32 on Friday, reaching $105.70. 184,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,892,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $138.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,366 shares in the company, valued at $9,416,307.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $999,994.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,849 shares of company stock worth $2,080,249. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

