$7.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report $7.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.10 billion. Deere & Company posted sales of $8.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $29.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.71 billion to $30.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $32.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.30 billion to $32.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Deere & Company from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.98.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock worth $6,726,372 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,127,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,005,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,336,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,846,000 after purchasing an additional 44,733 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,810,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,802,000 after acquiring an additional 229,460 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 18.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,059,000 after acquiring an additional 387,574 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 33.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,221,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,983,000 after acquiring an additional 559,576 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company stock traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.62. The stock had a trading volume of 51,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,842. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $231.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

