$7.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to announce $7.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.17 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted sales of $6.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year sales of $28.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.88 billion to $29.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $30.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.88 billion to $31.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $4.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $445.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,816. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $452.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $426.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $35,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

