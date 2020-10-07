7,449 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $110,936,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,243 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $364,197,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,462,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,938,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,395,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,301,146. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.16.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

