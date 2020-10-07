7,561 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,600.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.

Shares of TLT traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.47. 989,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,024,728. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $134.45 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.87 and its 200-day moving average is $164.96.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

