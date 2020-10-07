$831.63 Million in Sales Expected for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) will report sales of $831.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $808.00 million to $872.60 million. Varian Medical Systems posted sales of $878.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Varian Medical Systems.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.13 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VAR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $177.50 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.05.

In related news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.63, for a total transaction of $6,716,515.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,969,538.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total transaction of $94,264.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,310 shares of company stock worth $8,588,893. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 208.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varian Medical Systems stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.97. 30,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,361. Varian Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $176.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.98.

Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

