8i Enterprises Acquisition (OTCMKTS:JFKKU) Trading Down 7.2%

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JFKKU) shares traded down 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80. 933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50.

8i Enterprises Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JFKKU)

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Singapore.

