$93.17 Million in Sales Expected for Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) to announce sales of $93.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vivint Solar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.10 million. Vivint Solar posted sales of $103.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivint Solar will report full-year sales of $392.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $374.20 million to $417.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $461.67 million, with estimates ranging from $405.40 million to $512.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vivint Solar.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $106.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.55 million. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 186.43% and a negative net margin of 23.48%.

VSLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Vivint Solar from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vivint Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Vivint Solar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut Vivint Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivint Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

VSLR stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,096,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,743. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63. Vivint Solar has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.87 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, COO Bryan Christiansen sold 2,168 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $66,861.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 158,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,874,200.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 221,348 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $6,213,238.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 337,270 shares in the company, valued at $9,467,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,504,751 shares of company stock worth $274,174,007 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 811.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vivint Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vivint Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vivint Solar by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2019, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,294.0 megawatts covering approximately 188,300 homes.

