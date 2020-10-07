$945.59 Million in Sales Expected for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will report sales of $945.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $968.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $906.65 million. Domino’s Pizza reported sales of $820.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year sales of $4.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Argus lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $422.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. OTR Global raised Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $403.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.69.

In related news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.80, for a total transaction of $467,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,471.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,068 shares of company stock worth $10,234,037. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $427.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,989. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $435.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $407.17 and its 200-day moving average is $379.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

