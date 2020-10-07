$962.13 Million in Sales Expected for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) will announce $962.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Concho Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $792.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Concho Resources reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concho Resources will report full-year sales of $3.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Concho Resources.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.65 million. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 256.19%. The business’s revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

CXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Concho Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Mizuho cut Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.52.

Shares of NYSE CXO traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.38. 1,260,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.87. Concho Resources has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $93.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other Concho Resources news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $104,700.60. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 156,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 22.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,167,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $478,511,000 after buying an additional 1,002,944 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 8.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 50,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

