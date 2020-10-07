$989.72 Million in Sales Expected for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will announce sales of $989.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $970.40 million and the highest is $1.02 billion. Pool reported sales of $898.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $3.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POOL. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.25.

Shares of Pool stock traded up $5.99 on Friday, reaching $334.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,252. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 0.87. Pool has a 52-week low of $160.35 and a 52-week high of $342.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 4,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $1,548,859.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,734,142.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.16, for a total value of $3,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,800,836.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,793 shares of company stock worth $18,396,927 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 894.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,064,000 after purchasing an additional 237,986 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 404,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,496,000 after purchasing an additional 56,872 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

