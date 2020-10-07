A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.75 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AMKBY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,395. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.76%. Research analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (AMKBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.