AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.43% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of AAC Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. AAC Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

OTCMKTS:AACAY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 229,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,344. AAC Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in China and internationally. The company operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

