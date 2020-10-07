AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of AAON stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,274. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.57. AAON has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $63.74. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 0.63.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). AAON had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAON will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 10,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $611,287.12. Also, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 3,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $203,675.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,914.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,408 over the last ninety days. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AAON by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in AAON during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AAON during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

