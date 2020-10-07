Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,128 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.63.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $107.94. 89,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,147,427. The firm has a market cap of $192.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $114.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $374,015.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,877.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $3,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,080 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,771 shares of company stock worth $12,220,943 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

