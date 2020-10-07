Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,057 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.74. 4,160,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,296,121. The company has a market cap of $190.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.54. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,771 shares of company stock worth $12,220,943 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.63.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

