AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.3% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 280,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,369,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $543,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.3% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 45.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 281,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after purchasing an additional 87,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.03. 226,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,146,274. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.56. The stock has a market cap of $155.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.69.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

