AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Lessened by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 280,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in AbbVie by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 281,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after purchasing an additional 87,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Atlantic Securities raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.69.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.97. The company had a trading volume of 242,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,146,274. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.56. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $155.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

