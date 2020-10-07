Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst (LON:ASEI) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst PLC (LON:ASEI) traded up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 262 ($3.42) and last traded at GBX 258.50 ($3.38). 103,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 117,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.27).

The stock has a market cap of $120.82 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 259.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 267.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a GBX 5.20 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.61%.

In other Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst news, insider Richard Burns acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.28) per share, for a total transaction of £50,200 ($65,595.19).

Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst Company Profile (LON:ASEI)

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

