ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.57). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 57.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACAD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

ACAD traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.85. 14,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.85. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $58.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,948,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 576.0% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,054,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,132,000 after purchasing an additional 898,896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,790,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,007,706,000 after purchasing an additional 499,407 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,025,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,306,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 548.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 400,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,393,000 after purchasing an additional 338,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

