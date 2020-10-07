ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will report sales of $118.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.40 million and the lowest is $116.00 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $94.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $442.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $436.00 million to $449.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $665.72 million, with estimates ranging from $517.00 million to $882.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 57.28%. The company had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 95,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

ACAD stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.85. 14,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,480. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average is $44.85. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 1.43.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

