Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.67.

NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $10.79 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $19.11. The firm has a market cap of $608.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 803.60% and a negative return on equity of 5,681.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXDX. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after acquiring an additional 395,570 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 4,446.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 185,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 181,402 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 148,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 95,318 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 94,133 shares during the period. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

