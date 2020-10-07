Accenture Plc (ACN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 on November 13th

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.
Accenture has decreased its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of ACN opened at $220.35 on Wednesday. Accenture has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $247.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.65.
ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.08.
In other news, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total value of $286,121.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,867.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $500,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,929.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,954 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,555 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.
