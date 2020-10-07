Accenture Plc (ACN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 on November 13th

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Accenture has decreased its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of ACN opened at $220.35 on Wednesday. Accenture has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $247.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.08.

In other news, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total value of $286,121.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,867.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $500,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,929.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,954 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,555 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

