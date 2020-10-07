Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADMS. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.43. 5,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,038. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.24. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.52% and a negative return on equity of 806.54%. The business had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMS. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 420,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 203,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

