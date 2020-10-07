Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP)’s stock price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 3,771,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,054,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

ADMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Dawson James cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.08.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $56.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.07.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 87.50% and a negative net margin of 170.83%. The business had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Sabby Management LLC owned 0.12% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

