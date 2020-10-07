Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.72

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.72 and last traded at $50.43, with a volume of 38704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.82.

ADPT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.83 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 107.96%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,880 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $103,766.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,796.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 6,771 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $328,867.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,476.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,576,544 shares of company stock valued at $105,945,090. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 101,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 174.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 454,043 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 120.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 92,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 846,700.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

