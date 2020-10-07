Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Trading 7.9% Higher

Shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) traded up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.54 and last traded at $21.33. 2,247,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 1,424,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Adient from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Adient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adient PLC will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Adient by 19.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Adient in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Adient in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

